AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AAON by 74.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AAON during the second quarter worth about $255,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAON traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $66.87. 3,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,101. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average is $59.55. AAON has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.69.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

