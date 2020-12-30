AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of AAR worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in AAR by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 37.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AAR by 1.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of AAR by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of AIR opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 1.77.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.