Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $21.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,541 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 249,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 120,965 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 999,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,050. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.81. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

