Actinium Hits Market Cap of $227,619.99 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $227,619.99 and approximately $52,152.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000757 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 27,246,500 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

