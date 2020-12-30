Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research firms recently commented on ADAP. BidaskClub upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ADAP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,606. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $703.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.33.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. purchased 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. 99.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

