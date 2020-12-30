AdEx (ADX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00296351 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00026370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.07 or 0.01972045 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.