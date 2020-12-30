Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.88

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.88 and last traded at $82.88, with a volume of 989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMS. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 8,066 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $512,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,271.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock worth $151,501,989 over the last 90 days. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

