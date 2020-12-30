ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.86. 730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The stock has a market cap of $244.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.

ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADVANZ PHARMA had a negative net margin of 19.88% and a negative return on equity of 191.06%. The business had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter.

ADVANZ PHARMA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CXRXF)

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates in two segments, ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. The ADVANZ PHARMA International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

