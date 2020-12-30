Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.06.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$16.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$982.60 million and a P/E ratio of 14.32. Aecon Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.94 and a twelve month high of C$18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.90.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$982.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.54%.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

