Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Stock Price Up 20.4%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF)’s share price shot up 20.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. 327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEGXF. TD Securities cut their price objective on Aecon Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

Aecon Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AEGXF)

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

