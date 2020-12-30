AEN Smart Token Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges (AENS)

AEN Smart Token (CURRENCY:AENS) traded 107.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, AEN Smart Token has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. AEN Smart Token has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $37.00 worth of AEN Smart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AEN Smart Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00025873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00132206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00582364 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00155993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00309309 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00051628 BTC.

About AEN Smart Token

AEN Smart Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 701,557,511 tokens. AEN Smart Token’s official website is www.aencoin.com.

Buying and Selling AEN Smart Token

