Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AERI. Bank of America lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $624.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

