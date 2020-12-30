Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Trading 2.1% Higher

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $4.79. 352,934 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 81,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $114.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.