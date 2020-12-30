AGBA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGBAU) Shares Up 9.5%

AGBA Acquisition Limited (OTCMKTS:AGBAU) shot up 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 5,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 5,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66.

AGBA Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGBAU)

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China.

