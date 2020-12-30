AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.27. AGCO posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $102.25. 4,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,135. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $613,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,877.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $10,518,155.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,617 shares in the company, valued at $32,822,290.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 833.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in AGCO by 9.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 459.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

