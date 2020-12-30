Akash Network (AKT) Price Reaches $0.78 on Major Exchanges

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $22.58 million and $703,827.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00025330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00128816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00567388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00155311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00300980 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00049986 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 114,054,036 coins and its circulating supply is 29,044,110 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network.

Akash Network Coin Trading

Akash Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.