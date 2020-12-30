Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Sets New 1-Year High at $154.00

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.00 and last traded at $154.00, with a volume of 16 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Albemarle by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55,670 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Albemarle by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

