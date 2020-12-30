Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexander & Baldwin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NYSE ALEX opened at $16.87 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 843.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $497,526.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 18.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 214.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

