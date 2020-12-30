All-American Sportpark (OTCMKTS:AASP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

All-American Sportpark, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AASP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.45. All-American Sportpark shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 69,206 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

About All-American Sportpark (OTCMKTS:AASP)

All-American Sportpark, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as Saint Andrews Golf Corporation and changed its name to All-American Sportpark, Inc in December 1998. All-American Sportpark, Inc was founded in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

