AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Capitalization Reaches $247,364.35

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $247,364.35 and approximately $668.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 58% higher against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014912 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002617 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

