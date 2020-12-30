Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $31.39 million and $17.76 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00133805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.00585889 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00154279 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00316696 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00052796 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

