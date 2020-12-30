Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $30.83 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00025086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00129182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00566354 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00155669 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00304167 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00049974 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

