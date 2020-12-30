Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,801.20.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,758.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,847.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,769.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,586.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209 shares of company stock worth $345,322. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,109,860,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $25,135,000. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 13.5% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

