Alternative Income REIT PLC (AIRE.L) (LON:AIRE) Shares Down 5.5%

Alternative Income REIT PLC (AIRE.L) (LON:AIRE)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73). 30,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 170,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.25 ($0.77).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Alternative Income REIT PLC (AIRE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Alternative Income REIT PLC (AIRE.L) Company Profile (LON:AIRE)

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders, whilst maintaining capital values in real terms, from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation-linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

