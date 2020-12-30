América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 33.2% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 925,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 74,035 shares during the period. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

NYSE:AMX opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. New Street Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.