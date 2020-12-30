American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Receives $87.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

NYSE:AFG traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $87.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,925,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,975,000 after purchasing an additional 98,991 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,220,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 701,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,073,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,738,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,208,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,676,000 after purchasing an additional 96,168 shares in the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

