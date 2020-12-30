American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.23. Approximately 1,289,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 293,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.15.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,220,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

