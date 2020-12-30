Amex Exploration Inc. (AMX.V) (CVE:AMX) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Amex Exploration Inc. (AMX.V) (CVE:AMX) shares rose 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.91 and last traded at C$3.91. Approximately 229,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 133,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.52.

AMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Amex Exploration Inc. (AMX.V) from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial set a C$4.35 price objective on Amex Exploration Inc. (AMX.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$323.88 million and a P/E ratio of 977.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.66.

Amex Exploration Inc. (AMX.V) Company Profile (CVE:AMX)

Amex Exploration Inc, a mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold and base metal projects in Canada. It holds interests in the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds 100% interests in the Cameron property which, consists of 13 mining claims covering an area of 731 hectares; Madeleine West property consisting of 11 mining claims covering an area of 617 hectares; Madeleine East property, which consists of 3 mining claims covering an area of 168 hectares; and Pusticamica property consisting of 46 mining claims covering an area of 2,600 hectares situated in Lebel-sur-QuÃ©villon, Quebec.

