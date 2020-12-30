Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $266.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2021 earnings at $16.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.92.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.82 and its 200 day moving average is $238.23. Amgen has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

