Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Shares of FOLD opened at $22.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $83,685 and have sold 463,596 shares worth $8,602,649. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 65.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 630,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after buying an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,979,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $560,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

