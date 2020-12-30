Aminex PLC (AEX.L) (LON:AEX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.77

Aminex PLC (AEX.L) (LON:AEX)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.49. Aminex PLC (AEX.L) shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 12,652,061 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of £19.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38.

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

