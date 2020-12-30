Amino Network Trading Up 32.5% Over Last 7 Days (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Amino Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $24,581.69 and $22,947.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amino Network has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00286147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.59 or 0.01998015 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

AMIO is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

