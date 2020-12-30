Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53

Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.62. Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 152,157 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.41 million and a PE ratio of 12.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.53.

Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$12.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

