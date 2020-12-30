Analysts Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to post $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $5.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.73.

KBR stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 620,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,454. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. KBR has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.68 and a beta of 1.40.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 7,306.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth $200,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

