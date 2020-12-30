Analysts Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.13). MEI Pharma also reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%.

MEIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.71. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,743,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,426,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,790,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 551.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

