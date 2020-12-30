Analysts Anticipate NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NiSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.40. NiSource reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NiSource will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NiSource.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in NiSource by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in NiSource by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 200,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 56,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,577,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,611,000 after purchasing an additional 69,242 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in NiSource by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. 113,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,156. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. NiSource has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

