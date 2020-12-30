Analysts Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to report sales of $1.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 million to $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 million to $7.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.60 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $14.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The business’s revenue was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,255. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.09. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $88.17 and a one year high of $257.96.

In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,819.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 120,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.