Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.20. Snap-on reported earnings of $3.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $168.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,449 shares of company stock valued at $14,002,186. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 14.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $65,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

