Analysts Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will announce sales of $190.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $717.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $703.83 million to $754.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $829.91 million, with estimates ranging from $761.00 million to $935.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on WLL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE WLL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.41. 4,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,528. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.