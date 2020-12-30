Analysts Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Announce Earnings of $3.73 Per Share

Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.51 and the highest is $3.91. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings per share of $2.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.77 to $11.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $21.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.85 to $24.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,321.61.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $31,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,392.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 166.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,435.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,324.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,230.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

