Analysts Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Announce $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $386,769. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Global Payments by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 65,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 8.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 26.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 28.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments stock opened at $209.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $211.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 124.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

