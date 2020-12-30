Analysts Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.92. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.47 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Great Southern Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $672.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

