Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.99. Hancock Whitney posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $318.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.67. 276,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $44.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

