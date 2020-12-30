Analysts Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN) to report $3.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.40 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $2.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $10.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.93 million to $11.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.12 million, with estimates ranging from $16.34 million to $17.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intellicheck.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of IDN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 157,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,039. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

