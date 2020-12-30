Analysts Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on IFF. Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,105,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,741,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 892,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,232,000 after purchasing an additional 158,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 977,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,684,000 after purchasing an additional 156,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 199,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 108,791 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF stock opened at $111.04 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.