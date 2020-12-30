Analysts Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Announce $4.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce earnings of $4.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.28. McKesson reported earnings of $3.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $16.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.03 to $16.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.17 to $18.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,293 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,428,000 after purchasing an additional 596,395 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $84,381,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,016,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $174.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

