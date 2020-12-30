Analysts Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.44. Netflix reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $11.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.43.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after acquiring an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,765,879,000 after purchasing an additional 125,297 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Netflix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,024,473,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $530.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $500.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.44. The company has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a PE ratio of 85.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $575.37.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.