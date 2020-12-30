Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.64 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $9.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. 1,663,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,981. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -80.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

