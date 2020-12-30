Analysts Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.48). OptiNose posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OPTN opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $221.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 10,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $46,503.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,283.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $94,447.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,504 shares in the company, valued at $872,511.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,734 shares of company stock valued at $688,312. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in OptiNose by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in OptiNose by 18.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

