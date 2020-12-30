Analysts Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $78.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 22,234 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 38,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,784. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

